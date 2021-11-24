‘Landmark’ moment awaits Centerville Jazz Band playing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville High School Jazz Band will be in the national spotlight Thursday as it performs in the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
It’s the first time in 39 years the New York City parade will include a Centerville band, one of nine high school outfits to perform this year in the nationally televised event, Band Director Brandon Barrometti said.
“It’s one of those landmark kind of things that can really boost the quality of the program and awareness of the program on a national stage,” he said.
Barrometti expects the 200-member band will be on the 2.5-mile parade route for about an hour, much longer than the seven to eight minutes it normally marches in competitions.
“So this is a much longer performance time, and obviously it’s going to be seen by way more people than we’ve ever been in front of before,” he said.
The parade playlist, Barrometti said, will include a rotation of four songs: “The Centerville Fight Song,” “The Elks Parade” by Bobby Sherman, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa and “All I Want for Christmas” by Mariah Carey.
Parade organizers asked that he not reveal a fifth song, which will be performed in front of Macy’s.
The band was originally chosen in April 2019 to perform in the 2020 iteration, but their participation was deferred to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The appearance will be its second in the parade.
The band is a 20-time Bands of America Regional Champion, 19-time Grand National Finalist and 1992 Grand National Champion.
Earlier this month it advanced to the semifinals in the Bands of America Grand National competition in Indianapolis, where it placed 22nd overall, according to the district.
The band was scheduled to leave Sunday night and arrive in New York City on Monday morning. Before returning home Saturday morning, Barrometti said, the itinerary includes stops at the Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center, the 9/11 Museum, a Broadway show and a Thanksgiving dinner cruise on the Hudson River.
How to watch
WHAT: The Centerville High School Jazz Band performing in the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Thursday.
TV: NBC.
