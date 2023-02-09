Lane closure near Centerville High School to last part of next week

BreakingNews
Lebanon gas station, convenience store to open this spring
One lane of East Franklin Street near Centerville High School between Lake Glen Court and Westpark Road is scheduled to close starting Monday and lasting into mid-week, according the city.

Crews will work during daytime hours to make a connection to the water main for the new fire station, the city said today. Despite the closure of one lane, two lanes of traffic will be kept open — one in each direction.

Drivers should expect delays and drive carefully near the high school, the city said.

