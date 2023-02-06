New Rocky’s Ace Hardware opening in Centerville shopping center

The storefront was home to A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts starting in October 2018. In November 2019, owner Nicole Crafts’ exit from retail operations meant the closing of all A.C. Moore stores nationwide.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware, which touts itself as “your neighborhood store for paint, hardware, lawn and garden, and grilling,” has been in continuous operation, under the same family ownership, since opening its first location in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1926, according to its website. Last April, it announced it had acquired the nine Handyman Ace Hardware stores, which were family-owned-and-operated since 1939.

“I’ve known David Grimes and the Grimes family for years, and we’re excited to come to a new market and take over the Ace Handyman stores,” Falcone said. “It was important to the Grimes family and important to us that we maintain business operations in Ohio with the same store associates and employees, and keep the same family business culture that has been a fabric of the Ace Handyman operations.”

Explore Discount Fashion Warehouse opens in Centerville

An ACE Hardware location at 7845 Clyo Road in Centerville will remain open, said Jon Blakely, district manager for Ohio. Other area locations can be found in Dayton, Fairborn, Kettering, Miamisburg, New Carlisle, Springfield and Xenia.

Besides Ohio, Rocky’s has locations in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Cross Pointe Centre has seen new businesses and an expansion in recent months.

RachelBakes & Co. moved there from Beavercreek in September. Zig Zag Galley moved in August from a 1,900-square-foot storefront to a 3,600-square-foot location within the shopping center.

Dot’s Market will open a nearly 30,000-square-foot location at Cross Pointe Centre March 1.