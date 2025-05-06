Breaking: Man accused of driving into deputy, killing him to be held without bond; disturbance briefly pauses hearing

Language certified for proposed referendum appealing DEI ban at Ohio colleges

Ohio Republican leaders mark the signing of Senate Bill 1 on Friday, March 28, 2025, to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs from Ohio public colleges. From left are State Rep. Josh Williams, State Sen. Jerry Cirino, Governor Mike DeWine, State Rep. Tom Young, House Speaker Matt Huffman and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The title and language were certified for a proposed referendum that would appeal a law that eliminated diversity, equity or inclusion initiatives at public colleges and universities in Ohio.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office determined the petition’s title and summary language accurately represent the proposed referendum.

For the referendum to move forward, petitioners must get signatures from registered voters in at least 44 of Ohio’s counties. In each of those counties, the number of valid signatures must be at least 3% of the total votes cast for governor in the last gubernatorial election. Statewide, the total number of valid signatures must be 6% of the same vote total.

The referendum would repeal Senate Bill 1, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law on March 28.

The law, also known as the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act, banned DEI initiatives on public college campuses and forced current initiatives to close. The law does not define what is considered a DEI initiative.

It automatically eliminates degree programs that award fewer than five degrees per year on a three-year rolling average.

It also requires universities to declare they will not “encourage, discourage, require or forbid students, faculty or administrators to endorse, assent to or publicly express a given ideology, political stance, or view of a social policy, nor will the institution require students to do any of those things to obtain an undergraduate or post-graduate degree.”

Other provisions include requiring students to take a state-designed American civics or history class to receive a bachelor’s degree; requiring training for university trustees; reducing trustee terms from nine to six years; and prohibiting full-time university faculty from striking.

The law also allows the state to withhold funds from colleges that don’t comply.

