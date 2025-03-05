Large fire damages multiple businesses in Piqua commercial building

Crews arrived to a large fire with flames through the roof. Due to the extent of the fire, crews used mostly defensive measures and aerial equipment to battle the flames.

No injuries were reported.

One of the business suites was a total loss and the adjacent suites had water and smoke damage, Schmitz said.

Troy, Sidney, Covington, Fletcher and Lockington fire departments provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

In a social media post, Winans Coffee & Chocolate said its home office headquarters and storage building were damaged. The nearby chocolate factory and coffee roastery was not damaged.

“Today we will pick up the pieces,” the statement read. “Everything will be fine at Winans and we will figure the path forward.”

The business also thanked firefighters for their response.