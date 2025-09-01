Large gathering near UD Sunday prompts police response

ajc.com

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A large gathering near the University of Dayton Sunday evening resulted in police responding and clearing the student neighborhood.

“There was a large gathering on Kiefaber Street Sunday evening,” said UD officials. “During the event, there were incidents requiring police intervention in areas surrounding campus.”

UD and Dayton officers cleared the student neighborhood and sent students home due to the “increase in enforcement actions and for the safety of our entire community,” according to the university.

Large groups not believed to be affiliated with UD left campus and went near Brown and Stewart streets. Additional crews responded to the area.

Brown Street was briefly closed to traffic between Stewart and Wyoming streets and reopened after crowds left.

We’ve reached out to Dayton police for more details and will update this story as information is available.

In Other News
1
GE Aerospace says it has made ‘best offer’ to striking workers
2
Dayton manufacturer partners with Atlanta recycler on new can ends
3
Creative Impressions celebrates 50 years
4
More people thinking about their mental acuity
5
The past quarter-century has been rough for Dayton labor

About the Author