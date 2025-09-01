Large gathering near UD Sunday prompts police response

UD and Dayton officers cleared the student neighborhood and sent students home due to the “increase in enforcement actions and for the safety of our entire community,” according to the university.

Large groups not believed to be affiliated with UD left campus and went near Brown and Stewart streets. Additional crews responded to the area.

Brown Street was briefly closed to traffic between Stewart and Wyoming streets and reopened after crowds left.

We’ve reached out to Dayton police for more details and will update this story as information is available.