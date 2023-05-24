Lawyer alleges DMAX was aware of feud prior to shooting, had non-existent security

He said its DMAX’s responsibility to enact security measures to protect workers.

Wright has been in communication with workers and said it appears DMAX management was aware of a dispute between two male workers and a female worker. Wright also alleged security was non-existent and that no one checked bags and employees could bring whatever they wanted onto the floor.

Suber said he felt the shooting could have been prevented with proper security.

“Honestly, I never thought I’d be here today,” he said.

On Thursday around 9 p.m., a 911 caller reported an active shooter at DMAX. When Moraine police and fire departments arrived, they found the suspect outside with a gunshot wound to his head.

Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish said Monday the suspect remained hospitalized in critical condition. The suspect has not been identified because he has not been charged.

“We’ve been able to confirm that both the suspect and Mr. Allen were apparently involved in a domestic-related feud over a female who was also an employee of the facility,” Parish said last week. “During the altercation between the two males last night, the suspect produced a semi-automatic handgun and shot and killed Mr. Allen.”

The woman was also at DMAX Thursday evening, but was not injured.

Parish said it did not appear the second shooting victim was involved in the feud.

DMAX is a joint venture between General Motors and Isuzu Motors. General Motors said Wednesday it does not allow firearms on its property.

“The DMAX-Moraine facility has security on-site 24x7, similar to all GM manufacturing sites,” said General Motors spokesperson David Barnas. “Plant security responded promptly to the incident and assisted local emergency response teams. The incident remains under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families and all others impacted by this incident. We have no further comment at this time.”

General Motors suspended production at the facility Friday and announced operations had resumed Monday.