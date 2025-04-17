Learn to Earn Dayton launches program for local leadership in Dayton

According to Learn to Earn, participants in the program will learn about:

Leadership roles within schools, nonprofits, and governing bodies.

Key issues and policies impacting Dayton students and families.

Strategies for effective civic engagement and coalition-building.

The process of running for local office.

“We believe that informed and engaged citizens are the cornerstone of a thriving community,” said Stacy Schweikhart, CEO of Learn to Earn Dayton. “The Civic Leadership Program will provide residents with the tools and insights they need to become effective advocates and leaders, ultimately strengthening our community through civic engagement.”

The program requires cohort members to participate in more than 20 sessions over eight months beginning in August and concluding next April. Interested individuals should attend an informational session on May 1 at the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch from 4 to 6 p.m. or via Zoom on May 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The program will feature speakers, workshops, field trips, and hands-on learning experiences.

“This initiative is about building a pipeline of informed and prepared leaders who are passionate about serving our community,” said Nikol Miller, executive director of the Miami Valley Urban League and Civic Leadership Program Advisory Committee member.

“By investing in our residents, we are investing in the future of Greater Dayton.”

The application period opens May 1. More information available at learntoearndayton.org/clp.