Lebanon council approves new infrastructure projects

Council also approved change orders to enable the city to add a few more projects as part of the savings in the competitive bidding for the Sycamore Street reconstruction project and apply it to the 2021 paving program.

Those projects include the rear loop and parking area of Harmon Park; the Sycamore Street Parking Lot; the area behind the Ohio National Guard Armory and adjacent to Roberts Field; and the alley between Main Street and South Street near the Cherry Street Café.

The additional cost of the improvements will be $263,500, Brunka said.

Council also approved a resolution for the city applying for a $2.23 million Clean Ohio Trails Fund grant to purchase of 60 acres of land off Ohio 63 for public park space. City officials said the land would be used to construct a paved surface trails on the property known as the Parkside for the project that is estimated at $2.44 million.

Brunka said the Turtlecreek Twp. trustees approved a resolution of support for the project. He said the project would link bike paths between downtown, Union Village and Armco Park.

“This is really exciting,” said Councilman Adam Mathews.

He said the park board has been working to connect the city with Armco Park with a bike trail for a number of years.