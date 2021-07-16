Lebanon council approves new infrastructure projects

Infrastructure improvements was the theme of Lebanon City Council’s recent meeting as several projects were approved.
Council approved an emergency ordinance for a $1.9 million project to reconstruct New Street between North Broadway and North Lane. The project will include repairs and modifications to the sanitary sewers, water main replacement, new curbs, pavement and other street improvements.
In his report, City Engineer Dana Bicknell said New Street is in poor condition has a high crown, and an inadequate storm sewer system. He said the street will require a full reconstruction to address those issues. Bicknell said the existing sanitary sewers will be lined and the additional sanitary sewer will be installed to alleviate issues with existing combined sewer laterals.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was $1.84 million and the lowest and best bid was $1.94 million submitted by Barrett Paving Materials.
The emergency designation on the ordinance was used so work can be expedited this summer. City Manager Scott Brunka said city officials were scheduled to meet with residents to answer questions about the project.
Council also approved change orders to enable the city to add a few more projects as part of the savings in the competitive bidding for the Sycamore Street reconstruction project and apply it to the 2021 paving program.
Those projects include the rear loop and parking area of Harmon Park; the Sycamore Street Parking Lot; the area behind the Ohio National Guard Armory and adjacent to Roberts Field; and the alley between Main Street and South Street near the Cherry Street Café.
The additional cost of the improvements will be $263,500, Brunka said.
Council also approved a resolution for the city applying for a $2.23 million Clean Ohio Trails Fund grant to purchase of 60 acres of land off Ohio 63 for public park space. City officials said the land would be used to construct a paved surface trails on the property known as the Parkside for the project that is estimated at $2.44 million.
Brunka said the Turtlecreek Twp. trustees approved a resolution of support for the project. He said the project would link bike paths between downtown, Union Village and Armco Park.
“This is really exciting,” said Councilman Adam Mathews.
He said the park board has been working to connect the city with Armco Park with a bike trail for a number of years.