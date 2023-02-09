Lebanon gas station, convenience store to open this spring

Big Mike’s Gas N Go is in the final phases of construction of a new location in Lebanon, and will be opening soon.
The new store is located at the intersection of Neil Armstrong Way and Ohio 63 and will sell Shell gasoline. The store owner will hire 12 new staff members.
This will be the fifth Big Mike’s Gas N Go location in southwest Ohio. Other locations include Troy, Tipp City, Batavia and Landen. The Lebanon location is the second store to feature a drive-thru. It will also have charging stations and an outdoor patio.
Tracy Morris has been promoted from the internal staff and will operate the location as the store manager. Warren County resident Cassandra Dillon will be the assistant manager.
Lebanon has been the hometown of the Big Mike’s Gas N Go corporate headquarters for the last 15 years. The construction of the new store was completed by Bunnell Hill Construction, a division of Schueler Group.
