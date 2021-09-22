Lebanon man faces rape, imposition case involving 2 developmentally delayed people

Weinsheimer invited both victims to swim at the beach at Caesar Creek State Park on Aug. 6 but instead took them to a covered bridge in Wayne Twp., Fornshell said.

Weinsheimer allegedly had the male victim walk ahead of him and the female victim. While the male victim continued ahead of them, Weinsheimer allegedly had the female victim lay on the ground where he had sexual contact with her. When the male victim went back to them, Weinsheimer allegedly told him to sexually assault the female victim, Fornshell said. He said the male victim did so because he was afraid of Weinsheimer.