Lebanon’s historic bell rings out after decades of silence

The historic bell in the bell tower over city hall in downtown Lebanon is ringing the hours after decades of silence.
The bell, which weighs 1,200 pounds and measures nearly 40 inches across, was a gift to the Lebanon community and has an inscription on the side that reads “William H. Newport, June 24, 1914, to the People of Lebanon.”
It’s been a long process to have the bell restored and clock repaired on the iconic bell tower, said Rebecca Nelson, assistant to the city manager.
“It stopped working in the late 1980s,” she said of the bell. And the clock stopped working in 2010.
City leaders recently made it a priority to repair its iconic bell and clock at Lebanon City Hall, 50 S. Broadway St.
The city placed the order to refurbish the bell and clock in November 2024. The Verdin Company of Cincinnati restored the bell and clock at a cost of around $30,000, Nelson said.
Since last Thursday it has been ringing the hour, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The bell was cast in Cincinnati by the Vanduzen Bell Foundry, the successor of the old Buckeye Bell Foundry.
The clock was added to the tower in 1934, purchased from Verdin and Howard Design, to replace the original clock built by Seth Thomas.
People in the Lebanon community have given positive feedback on social media regarding the bell.
“… I remember this chiming back in the day,“ a resident posted who said he has lived in the city for 70 years. ”This is very cool that it is chiming again.”
Another post read: “It’s such a LOVELY sound to hear from the new location of our two businesses, The Curated with Care Co. and Touching Hearts at Home: Senior Care Butler and Warren County Ohio.”
“Aha, so that’s what we are hearing — cool," one resident said.
