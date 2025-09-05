Let thy belly be merry: Ohio Renaissance Festival is a feast like no other

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q is an open-air BBQ joint located on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q is an open-air BBQ joint located on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
Local News
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Beyond the offerings of 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q, the Ohio Renaissance Festival in Waynesville offers a huge variety of food during the nine weekends it is open.

Food & Beverage Director Brittany Reed said she and Aaron Powell, who manages the food program at the festival, go to a lot of food shows.

Explore‘Destination dinner’ spot on Ohio Renaissance Festival grounds: What to know about 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q

“We educate ourselves a lot on what’s up and coming,” Reed said.

In addition, they always ask for feedback. For example, they had many people request the return of Steak on a Stake.

“We got rid of it probably four or five years ago,” Reed said. “We were able to bring it back last year, and people were really excited about that. We try really hard, in our powers, that if there’s something people are wanting to figure out a way to incorporate that in the menus.”

This year they have added wagyu burgers to Gryphon’s Nest in Whimsy Woods.

“We have trialed those all summer, and they went amazing,” Reed said. “We had them at Celtic Fest this year as well, and we sold out.”

Another item they’ve added is mozzarella cheese sticks. They can be found at Davinci’s Pizza in Bard’s Lane.

Last year, they added The Shack to Bard’s Lane featuring all vegetarian options. Customers can get a portobello mushroom wrap, tofu wrap, quinoa wrap or salad.

The Shack at the Ohio Renaissance Festival features all vegetarian options. Customers can get a portobello mushroom wrap, tofu wrap, quinoa wrap or salad. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

Other staples at the festival include the turkey legs, bread bowls featuring mac and cheese, beef stew, potato soup or chili, and sorbet that’s served in a fruit shell.

The festival owns many of the food spots, but there are also several third-party vendors such as Chatteau Hibble that serves French cuisine and lavender lemonade or Ye Olde Tater Wagon that serves gourmet baked potatoes.

For drinks, Reed encourages guests to check out the Dragon’s Lair Pub. Tristan Cupp, the festival’s creative design specialist, completely redid it.

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q is an open-air BBQ joint located on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

Special food and drink events

In addition to a variety of food options, the Ohio Renaissance Festival offers several special events for foodies.

The Made Up Mayhem Royal Feast is a 5-course dinner show featuring a charcuterie board, soup, pork shanks with turkey breast and carrots, beef and potatoes and dessert. Gluten-free or vegan options are available.

The feast is 3-5 p.m. Tickets are $80 and includes a commemorative mug.

Last year, the festival added a wine tasting event at the Noble Nook featuring five tastes of savory wine.

Tickets are $40. Check-in is at 3 p.m. with the tasting beginning at 3:15 p.m. It’s expected to last about 45 minutes.

ExploreLongtime Renaissance Festival musicians, vendors open permanent shop in Xenia

How to have a successful day at the festival

For those planning to attend the Ohio Renaissance Festival for the first time, Reed offered five tips:

  • Get to the festival early (gates open at 9:30 a.m.)
  • Check the weather and dress appropriately
  • Enjoy a variety of entertainment such as the Mudde Show or Washing Well Wenches
  • Have a turkey leg and browse all other food options
  • Take your time and soak it all in
ExplorePHOTOS: 2025 Ohio Renaissance Festival opening weekend

Reed enjoys sitting back and watching people enjoy the festival.

“They kind of forget about everything else going on in the world right now, and they’re just happy and listening to music,” Reed said. “If you’ve never been here before and haven’t been able to experience that, it’s a really cool experience.”

HOW TO GO

What: Ohio Renaissance Festival

When: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends through Oct. 26

Where: 10542 E. OH 73, Waynesville

More info: renfestival.com

In Other News
1
1 in custody in connection to Dayton fire
2
‘Destination dinner’ spot on Ohio Renaissance Festival grounds: What to...
3
Ohio’s, Dayton region’s unemployment rates hit four year high
4
Space Command moves, National Guard fighting crime: Local impacts of...
5
10 Ohio haunted houses on new Passport of Terror Tour

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.