Let thy belly be merry: Ohio Renaissance Festival is a feast like no other

“We educate ourselves a lot on what’s up and coming,” Reed said.

In addition, they always ask for feedback. For example, they had many people request the return of Steak on a Stake.

“We got rid of it probably four or five years ago,” Reed said. “We were able to bring it back last year, and people were really excited about that. We try really hard, in our powers, that if there’s something people are wanting to figure out a way to incorporate that in the menus.”

This year they have added wagyu burgers to Gryphon’s Nest in Whimsy Woods.

“We have trialed those all summer, and they went amazing,” Reed said. “We had them at Celtic Fest this year as well, and we sold out.”

Another item they’ve added is mozzarella cheese sticks. They can be found at Davinci’s Pizza in Bard’s Lane.

Last year, they added The Shack to Bard’s Lane featuring all vegetarian options. Customers can get a portobello mushroom wrap, tofu wrap, quinoa wrap or salad.

Other staples at the festival include the turkey legs, bread bowls featuring mac and cheese, beef stew, potato soup or chili, and sorbet that’s served in a fruit shell.

The festival owns many of the food spots, but there are also several third-party vendors such as Chatteau Hibble that serves French cuisine and lavender lemonade or Ye Olde Tater Wagon that serves gourmet baked potatoes.

For drinks, Reed encourages guests to check out the Dragon’s Lair Pub. Tristan Cupp, the festival’s creative design specialist, completely redid it.

Special food and drink events

In addition to a variety of food options, the Ohio Renaissance Festival offers several special events for foodies.

The Made Up Mayhem Royal Feast is a 5-course dinner show featuring a charcuterie board, soup, pork shanks with turkey breast and carrots, beef and potatoes and dessert. Gluten-free or vegan options are available.

The feast is 3-5 p.m. Tickets are $80 and includes a commemorative mug.

Last year, the festival added a wine tasting event at the Noble Nook featuring five tastes of savory wine.

Tickets are $40. Check-in is at 3 p.m. with the tasting beginning at 3:15 p.m. It’s expected to last about 45 minutes.

How to have a successful day at the festival

For those planning to attend the Ohio Renaissance Festival for the first time, Reed offered five tips:

Get to the festival early (gates open at 9:30 a.m.)

Check the weather and dress appropriately

Enjoy a variety of entertainment such as the Mudde Show or Washing Well Wenches

Have a turkey leg and browse all other food options

Take your time and soak it all in

Reed enjoys sitting back and watching people enjoy the festival.

“They kind of forget about everything else going on in the world right now, and they’re just happy and listening to music,” Reed said. “If you’ve never been here before and haven’t been able to experience that, it’s a really cool experience.”

