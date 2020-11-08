Local Biden, Trump supporters display celebration, defiance over election outcome at event

Supporters of President Donald Trump drive by a rally held by supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden on Sunday, Nov. 8. JOSH SWEIGART/STAFF. Credit: Josh Sweigart Credit: Josh Sweigart

“Seriously, you all need to chill with the middle fingers,” yelled 10-year-old Brooke Catchpole the fourth time someone drove by making a rude gesture as she held a Biden sign with her mom.

Many other motorists driving by waved and honked in support, some raising clenched fists. Event organizers played music such as Beyonce’s “Who Run the World (Girls)” in reference to Kamala Harris becoming the nation’s first female vice president.

Jessica Bondurant and her daughter celebrate the apparent victory of President -Elect Joe Biden at a rally Sunday, Nov. 8, in Kettering. JOSH SWEIGART/STAFF Credit: Josh Sweigart Credit: Josh Sweigart

As the pro-Biden group’s caravan pulled out of the park laden with signs on their vehicles, two men drove in waving a Make America Great Again hat.

The men wouldn’t give their names when approached by the Dayton Daily News for an interview, but said the election isn’t over: “It’ll be decided in court.”

The Associated Press, which this news organization follows on election calls, declared former Vice President Biden the winner of Pennsylvania and Nevada on Saturday, putting him over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency. Biden and Harris addressed the nation Saturday evening, pledging to work to unify the nation and get to work.

President Trump has not conceded. His campaign filed lawsuits in multiple battleground states following Election Day, alleging that election laws were not followed in some states. A statement from his campaign shared on Saturday said the “election is far from over,” noting that the results have not been certified and additional legal challenges may follow.