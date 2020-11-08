‘Our work begins with getting COVID under control,’ Biden says

Biden said he sought the office to restore the country’s soul and hoped to make the U.S. respected across the world.

“The people of this nation have spoken," he said. They’ve delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory.”

Biden thanked poll workers for coming out during a pandemic, especially one with a record amount of votes.

Vice President-elect Harris also thanked Americans for coming out to vote in record numbers, saying voters chose “hope and unity.”

“For four years you marched to equality and justice,” Harris said. “And you voted. And you sent a clear message. You chose hope and unity, decency, science and truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America.”

Harris, who is set to be the country’s first female vice president, commented on the historic moment, noting that she will not be the last woman in the White House.

“What a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exist in our county and to select a woman as vice president."

Biden also praised Harris, saying having a woman, specifically a Black woman and one of South Asian descent, is “long overdue.”

Harris said that Biden will be a president “for all Americans” and that she will support him much like Biden supported former President Barrack Obama.

The Associated Press, which this news organization follows on election calls, declared former Vice President Biden the winner of Pennsylvania Saturday morning, putting him over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” read a statement on Biden’s website. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”

President Donald Trump has not conceded. His campaign filed lawsuits in multiple battleground states following Election Day, alleging that election laws were not followed in some states.

A statement from his campaign shared on Saturday said the “election is far from over,” noting that the results have not been certified.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated” the statement read. “The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.”