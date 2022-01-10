Local business leaders named Federal Reserve directors

“I am honored to receive this appointment to the Fed’s Cincinnati Branch board of directors,” Brown said in a release. “I look forward to contributing to the board’s policy discussions and making a positive impact on the financial needs of communities and businesses within our region.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that along with the Board of Governors in Washington D.C. comprise the Federal Reserve system.

Part of the nation’s central bank, the Cleveland Fed participates in the formulation of U.S. monetary policy, supervises banks, provides payment and other services to financial institutions.

Brown has led First Financial since April 2018.

“Our directors serve an important role in the effective functioning of the Federal Reserve by providing timely information on economic conditions in the region,” said Rick Kaglic, Cincinnati Branch vice president and senior regional officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. “Through their range of experience and perspectives, Cleveland Fed directors help us understand how various business sectors and communities are experiencing the economy. Their regional insights, in turn, help inform national monetary policymaking.”

The Cincinnati branch serves Cleveland Fed stakeholders in southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. The board of the Cincinnati branch includes seven members.