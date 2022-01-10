Local business leaders named Federal Reserve directors

The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland has elected a Dayton-area chief executive as a director and announced the appointment of a Cincinnati CEO to its Cincinnati branch, effective January 1.
Jacqueline Gamblin, CEO of JYG Innovations, was elected a director to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the bank said in a new release.
Gamblin has 25 years of experience with the technology industry and her previous positions include chief operations officer, chief technology officer and other senior technical positions, her company’s web site says.
JYG Innovations is a professional consulting services and solutions company in Vandalia.
And Archie Brown, president and CEO of Cincinnati-based First Financial Bancorp, was appointed a director of the Cincinnati branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.
“I am honored to receive this appointment to the Fed’s Cincinnati Branch board of directors,” Brown said in a release. “I look forward to contributing to the board’s policy discussions and making a positive impact on the financial needs of communities and businesses within our region.”
The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that along with the Board of Governors in Washington D.C. comprise the Federal Reserve system.
Part of the nation’s central bank, the Cleveland Fed participates in the formulation of U.S. monetary policy, supervises banks, provides payment and other services to financial institutions.
Brown has led First Financial since April 2018.
“Our directors serve an important role in the effective functioning of the Federal Reserve by providing timely information on economic conditions in the region,” said Rick Kaglic, Cincinnati Branch vice president and senior regional officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. “Through their range of experience and perspectives, Cleveland Fed directors help us understand how various business sectors and communities are experiencing the economy. Their regional insights, in turn, help inform national monetary policymaking.”
The Cincinnati branch serves Cleveland Fed stakeholders in southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. The board of the Cincinnati branch includes seven members.
