Local business makes over 10K official Cincinnati Bengals championship T-shirts

The night of the playoffs the graphics are already prepared and the merchandise has already been received by the Harrison Twp. company.

The machines get set up. The crews are on site. And then the game ends.

“Then we physically turn on the machines and start printing the merchandise and overnight we produce 10,000 shirts,” Thomas said.

He said it took about 12 hours to physically print the Bengals shirts, and then had some additional work to do at the tail end like pack the right number of different sizes together.

“And then the final truck left about 10 o’clock,” he said.

The official NFL shirts can be bought at bengals.com or fanatics.com.

The Cincinnati Bengals are now Super Bowl bound after unseating the two-time defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The locally-made T-shirts are another example of how the championships and Super Bowl have been translating not just to fan celebration but also economic impact.