Local child abuse, neglect investigations down 10%: Former foster kid’s story highlights need

April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

“As a community, it is our collective responsibility to remain vigilant in protecting our children,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “If a child trusts you enough to tell you something’s wrong, please believe them and call for help.”

Montgomery County Children Services' investigations of child maltreatment Investigations 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Physical abuse 1999 2261 2517 2268 2033 Emotional abuse 115 228 334 359 246 Sexual abuse 371 322 397 423 399 Neglect 1525 1801 1914 2008 1894 Medical neglect 72 85 92 94 109 Total 3,770 4199 4701 4595 4417 Source: Montgomery County Children Services



In Montgomery County, 10 children are abused or neglected every day, according to Montgomery County officials. Child maltreatment includes all types of abuse and neglect by a parent, caregiver or other person in a custodial role of a child or legal dependent. It can include physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse and neglect.

These instances of abuse and neglect can be life-threatening.

Aryunna Hill, 19, said her neighbors calling the police nearly 15 years ago may have saved her life.

She and her sibling were left home alone for three days while their mother was away. Hill was only 4 years old at the time.

She said that her placement in foster care removed her from a potentially dangerous situation. She recently graduated high school and is working to pursue her dream of becoming a phlebotomist.

“I’m not that scared, helpless little girl anymore,” she said.

She said if adults see something that causes alarm or concern, they should take action by making a call.

Warning signs of abuse and neglect can include unexplained injuries, frequent absences from school, fear of parents or caregivers, extreme behavior changes or issues at school, nightmares or bedwetting and appearing to be constantly hungry or dirty.

Montgomery County is also urging parents and caregivers to ensure their homes are safe after a recent increase in accidental injuries.

Craig Rickett, associate director of Children Services, said his agency is seeing cases involving parents leaving weapons and medication in places that can be accessible to their children.

“We need parents to do their part to ensure their guns are stored in a locked case away from ammunition,” he said. “We also need them to safely discard unneeded or expired medications and keep all medicines in containers with safety caps, stored out of reach of children.”

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said this April, his office is focusing on raising awareness related to gun storage. He said injuries and death related to firearms that aren’t safely stored are tragic, but also preventable with proper storage — locking away weapons in a gun safe and using trigger locks.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has a program that gives away gun locks free of charge.

“There’s just no reason that people shouldn’t use it,” Heck said. “The number of kids we are seeing either shooting themselves or shooting someone else is incredible.”

Montgomery County’s 24-hour hotline to report concerns is 937-224-KIDS (937-224-5437). Callers can remain anonymous, and calls are kept confidential.

If a child is in immediate danger, callers should contact 911.

Montgomery County officials said reporting concerns is not equivalent to making accusations.

“Everyone has a responsibility to report suspected abuse or neglect,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “Every parent, teacher, friend or neighbor must join us in protecting our most vulnerable. Your call could be the difference between life and death for a child.”

Hill said she wants children who may be in unsafe situations to know that help is available and to not lose hope.

“Their story can still have a happy ending, no matter how it starts,” she said.