Local defense contractor wins global role in $1B EPIC contract

ARCTOS Mission Solutions was selected by the AFLCMC — which is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — to serve on the Engineering Assessment, Procurement, Integration and Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC) program, a 13-year, multiple-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract, valued at $1 billion.

In support of the AFLCMC’s mission to deliver aircraft assets to allies to foreign military forces, ARCTOS will provide global procurement, integration and logistics for foreign military fleets of fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.