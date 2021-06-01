Local defense contractor wins global role in $1B EPIC contract

A Tampa, Fla.-based company with a Beavercreek presence has landed a big contract to support Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) work across the globe.
ARCTOS Mission Solutions was selected by the AFLCMC — which is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — to serve on the Engineering Assessment, Procurement, Integration and Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC) program, a 13-year, multiple-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract, valued at $1 billion.
In support of the AFLCMC’s mission to deliver aircraft assets to allies to foreign military forces, ARCTOS will provide global procurement, integration and logistics for foreign military fleets of fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.
The locations of performance will include desert and mountainous environments in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
ARCTOS will support the work from its Tampa headquarters and Wright-Patterson office location, the company said in a release Tuesday.
“Securing ARCTOS’s position on the EPIC IDIQ contract award represents a key growth strategy in the expansion of our aviation aftermarket services,” Jim Myrick, vice president of ARCTOS mission solutions, said in the release. “We are honored to work closely with the AFLCMC domestically and deploy to remote locations to procure, integrate and sustain diverse air defense capabilities for our partner nation allies.”
Beavercreek’s Universal Technology Co. was rebranded as ARCTOS last year, following a 2019 merger between that company, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.
Joe Sciabica — once the UTC chief executive and a former executive director of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) — today serves as chief technology officer of the combined businesses.