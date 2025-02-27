Breaking: ‘Not sustainable’: County leaders mull Human Services levy, note where services are provided

Local first responders step into the ring to raise money for kids' prosthetics

Xenia firefighter Warren Roberds, left, trains at Drake's Downtown Gym in Dayton ahead of the Dawg Fight charity exhibition tournament next Thursday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

A host of first responders will step into the ring next Thursday to support a charity that provides prosthetic legs to kids.

Warren Roberds, a Xenia firefighter, will be competing in one of two headlining boxing matches in an all-first-responder exhibition tournament titled “The Dawg Fight.”

Hosted by the Fairfield Firefighters Local 4010, the evening promises a series of fifteen fights at Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester Twp., March 6 at 7 p.m.

The event is raising money for the charity 50 Legs, which provides amputees, particularly children, with new prosthetic legs.

“It’s special to be able to help somebody in need like that, especially a kid,” Roberds said. “If a kid’s missing a limb, it’s obviously a big detriment to them and their ability to do certain things, so to be able to fit a kid with a prosthetic limb and help better their life, that’s very satisfying.”

Because of their growing bodies, kids require new prosthetics regularly — sometimes multiple times a year — according to 50 Legs' website. The charity, whose name comes from the phrase “50 legs in 50 days,” provides prosthetic legs to their recipients free of charge.

Roberds, 36, began his martial arts training in Taekwondo at age five, and began training in boxing at age 12. He will be facing off against fellow firefighter Erik Vondenhuevel in the co-main event.

“I‘m prepared and ready to go, I hope that my opponent is also, and if he is, we should be able to put on a very good, entertaining fight,” Roberds said. “And, you know, hopefully I do more of the beating than getting beat up.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door, according to the venue’s website.

