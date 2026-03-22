Local Focus: Events going on in the community

Winter Crisis Program nearing end

Demand for Miami Valley Community Action Agency’s Winter Crisis Program has been extremely high this season and the program ends March 31.

Winter Crisis is offered for Miami Valley residents who are without heat or threatened with disconnection. Some phone appointments are still available. Residents of Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties can walk-in at one of Miami Valley Community Action Partnership’s four locations.

For residents facing disconnection or an urgent heating crisis, coming into the office is the fastest way to be seen and receive help.

Winter Crisis applicants must be living at or below 175% of the federal poverty line ($56,262.50 for a family of four). Crisis appointments can be scheduled for the following reasons:

Heat has been disconnected

A disconnection notice has been received

You need to establish new service

You need to pay to transfer service

Bulk fuel users have less than a 10-day supply of wood, coal, pellets, propane or oil

If you have a pending disconnection notice, you can provide an account number during appointment scheduling to place a hold on the disconnection. The appointment must be at least 48 hours before the scheduled disconnection. Missing or rescheduling the appointment may result in disconnection.

Appointments are required for this emergency service and phone appointments are still available. Before attending their appointment, residents should start their application online at energyhelp.ohio.gov or by printing a paper copy at miamivalleycap.org in order to speed up the process.

No more in-person appointments are available at the Montgomery County office. However, walk-ins are still accepted. The office is located at 719 S. Main St., Dayton.

To make a phone appointment at the Darke County office, 1469 Sweitzer St., Greenville, call 937-548-8143.

To make an in-person appointment at the Greene County office, 469 Dayton Ave., Xenia, call 937-376-7747. Appointments are held by phone on Mondays and Wednesdays and in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To make an in-person appointment at the Preble County office, 308 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton, call 937-456-2800.

A limited number of walk-ins are seen at all offices. Bring your documents and a support staff member will review your application for completeness.

Walk in hours are:

Montgomery County: 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Darke County: 8 a.m. to noon, and 1-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Greene County: 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Preble County: 8 a.m. to noon, and 1-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Documents must be submitted by 4 p.m. March 31.

For more information, go to miamivalleycap.org or call 937-341-5000 and press 1 during business hours if you have questions.

ODOT seeking public comments

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following projects:

The Miami County Engineer proposes to replace the bridge carrying Piqua-Lockington Road over the Great Miami River. The project is intended to address deficiencies of the existing structure in order to maintain a safe route over the Great Miami River for the traveling public. Associated work under the project will involve widening roadway approaches, including reconstruction of a portion of Clevenger Road, and drainage improvements. The project is expected to begin early 2028.

ODOT proposes to undertake necessary maintenance activities on the Ohio 571 bridge over the Great Miami River in Bethel and Monroe Townships, Miami County. The project is expected to begin in Spring 2028.

The City of Centerville proposes to undertake upgrades at the intersection of Clyo Road and Bigger Road. Improvements will include changes to the lane configurations. The project is intended to improve operational performance and reduce crash frequency and severity. The project is expected to begin in Fall 2028.

The City of Dayton proposes to reconstruct Gettysburg Avenue, from West Second Street to Hoover Avenue. As project development has progressed, it has been determined that Gettysburg Avenue’s intersections with Oakridge Avenue and West Second Street do not meet signal warrants. Federal guidance calls for unwarranted signals to be removed, as they unnecessarily impede traffic flow and may negatively affect safety. After consideration of public input, the city of Dayton will request ODOT authorization to retain the signal at Oakridge Avenue, with all signal upgrade costs to be covered fully by the city. The traffic signal at West Second Street will be removed and West Second Street will be placed under two-way stop control.

The City of Dayton proposes to undertake sidewalk and streetscape improvements along Main Street, from First Street to Second Street and from Fourth Street to Sixth Street. The project will replace existing, uneven brick pavers with a smooth, concrete sidewalk. The project is necessary to address the deteriorated and uneven pavers, which present a trip hazard for pedestrians. Other improvements will include new curb/curb ramp, tree plantings, and new planter boxes. Existing benches and resting posts will be removed. The project is expected to begin Spring 2029.

Additional information regarding ODOT projects is available at transportation.ohio.gov.

Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources.

Comments should be submitted by April 30.

Those interested in giving feedback on the above projects can submit their comments to 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

DAYTON

Branch NAACP town hall Monday

The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host a town hall titled, “From Prison to Prosperity,” at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd. The distinguished panelists will be Quinna Howard, Re-entry Program Manager, Montgomery County Office of Re-entry; Shareka Gibson, Founder & CEO, HYMS &HYLS Mentoring & Tutoring; Anthony E. Barwick, II, CEO, Privileged Paws Pet Services; Gregory West, CEO, Felons With a Future; and the Honorable Gerald Parker, Judge, Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. The moderator will be Scott E. Barwick, Chair of the Dayton Branch NAACP Prison Branch Committee.

Founded in 1915, the Dayton Branch of the NAACP is the city’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Serving the Dayton region and Montgomery County, its members are leading advocates for civil rights within their communities. The branch is committed to informing, educating, and empowering the citizenry in the ongoing pursuit of justice and equality for all Americans.

For more information, call 937-222-2172 or visit naacpdayton.org.

Library to host spring egg hunts

Dayton Metro Library will celebrate spring with a variety of egg hunts for kids of all ages.

Westside Egg-cellent Adventure will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at West Branch. Enjoy a storytime with fun spring activities hosted by local vendors. Registration required.

Eggs of Eastern Europe will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Trotwood Branch. Receive a brief overview of egg biology followed by a look at various egg decorating traditions, with an emphasis on Slavic practices. A collection of intricate egg art will be on display.

Sensory-Friendly Egg Hunt will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at West Carrollton Branch. Kids search for eggs in a calmer library environment featuring quiet rooms with low-light settings, sensory toy prizes, a written schedule, time to practice egg-hunting skills, and a color-coded hunt. Noise-cancelling headphones and weighted blankets will be available. Registration required.

Expression Sesh: Egg Hunt will be 2:30 p.m. April 2 at West Carrollton Branch. Teens can express themselves through art, music, and movement by solving riddles and competing in challenges.

For more information and to register if required, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

Dragons to host ‘Meet the Team’ event

The Dayton Dragons will host their 2026 “Meet the Team” event June 13 at Day Air Ballpark. The event will begin with the opening of gates at 10 a.m. and run until noon. The “Meet the Team” event will be the first of two fan events hosted by the Dragons in 2026 at Day Air Ballpark.

Fans will be able to meet the 2026 Dayton Dragons roster for autographs and photos. There will be player and coach-led activities on the field and kids can also run the bases. Heater, Gem, Blaze and the Green Team will be on hand with more Dragons fun. Concessions will be open for food, and the Dragons Den will be open for purchase of Dragons gear.

Season ticket members will receive their tickets digitally on their accounts or printed with their season tickets. Their entrance will be free of charge.

For more information, go to daytondragons.com.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Library and township to host movie showing

The Washington-Centerville Public Library and Washington Township’s Town Hall Theatre are partnering for a special showing of The Peanuts Movie and a question-and-answer session with the film’s director Steve Martino. The program takes place at 6 p.m. April 11 at Town Hall Theatre, 27 N. Main St., as part of America 250-Ohio’s “Ohio Goes to the Movies” initiative, a statewide celebration of movies showcasing Ohio’s contributions to America’s film industry and moviemaking.

Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to register in advance at brushfire.com/washingtontwp/2025-2026-season/ or by calling 937-433-0130. Guests who reserve their free tickets in advance will receive a goodie bag.

Martino, who was born in Dayton, also directed Horton Hears a Who, Scrat’s Continental Crack-up, and Ice Age: Continental Drift. The Peanuts Movie (rated G, 2015) is about Charlie Brown’s quest to win the heart of the new Little Red-Haired Girl in his class, while his beagle pal Snoopy leads his own epic adventure in the skies, battling his nemesis, the Red Baron, all while exploring themes of self-confidence, friendship, and overcoming underdog struggles.

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