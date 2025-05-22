Local GOP leader backed state rep after calling sexual misconduct claim ‘disgusting’

As part of the investigation, state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp. was interviewed by state investigators in February 2024. The interview revolved around a conversation the two had in which Plummer found Creech to be making light of the allegations he was facing from a teenage minor female.

“So, to me, that’s disgusting and uncalled for,” Plummer told state investigators. “I’m not sure if it’s a total criminal element here, but it’s uncalled for. I mean, as a father myself, I think it’s just appalling. Those are the statements he made directly to me.”

Plummer, who chairs the Montgomery County Republican Party, still included Creech on his party’s slate endorsement card months after his cooperation with state investigators. Creech won with 77% of the vote. Before that, Creech ran unopposed in the March 2024 primary.

Creech, having noted that Plummer might be a potential opponent in a 2026 Republican primary to replace term-limited Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, has chalked up the ordeal as a “political hit job.”

“He wants to say this is all political. Well, it’s not political and that’s a very good reason to show people it’s not political, because I included him on the slate card and that’s my decision as a party chairman,” Plummer said when this outlet asked him to explain why the party still supported Creech but not Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley, who is facing criminal charges.

“I could have kept (Creech) off, but, you know, I decided to put him on. I did keep Mike Foley off because he did have a nine-count indictment,” Plummer said.

Creech has since threatened legal actions against Plummer, who said he received directive from Creech’s attorney to maintain all his communications in case of a lawsuit.

When the criminal investigation became public this month, Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman said he had asked Creech to resign from the Ohio House. Huffman used his power to remove Creech from all of his committees.

While Plummer had no position in House leadership when he participated in the investigation, today he’s third-in-command under Huffman.

Huffman says he only learned about the Creech investigation and Plummer’s role in it when the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation informed him they were about to release it to the media — the Dayton Daily News had requested a copy of it using Ohio public records laws.

‘Failure of leadership’

Montgomery County Democratic Party Chairman Mohamed Al-Hamdani frames the delay of any political sanctions against Creech as a “failure of leadership.”

“The allegations against Rodney Creech are deeply disturbing,” Hamdani told this news outlet. “What is equally disturbing is that some leaders within the Republican Party have known about these allegations for over a year and chose to remain silent.”

“Ohioans deserve leaders who will do what’s right, who will protect our children, and who will hold their fellow lawmakers accountable for their actions,” Al-Hamdani said, calling for Creech to resign.

Other prominent Republicans with at least some knowledge of the allegations include Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Yost’s office oversees BCI and shared the investigation with Huffman only after it was about to become public.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson and Prosecutor Martin Votel had some knowledge of the allegations in 2023. The alleged victim’s stepfather contacted Simpson in July 2023.

Simpson says the alleged victim’s stepfather — an Ohio police chief — reached out to him to ask if the chief was required to report possible inappropriate behavior involving Creech he learned about through a family discussion.

Simpson says he took the issue to Votel, who advised them that it didn’t have to be reported. Simpson says he didn’t open an investigation or make any documentation of what he was told, and doesn’t remember what specific information he was told about the allegations.

Votel has not returned requests for comment on why he reportedly advised the sheriff and police chief the allegation did not need to be reported for criminal investigation, despite the stepfather being a mandated reporter.

Votel donated $100 to Creech’s campaign in September 2024. Votel was elected in November as a Preble County Common Pleas Court judge.

The state got involved in the investigation on Nov. 8, 2023 after Simpson and Votel recused themselves from the case after it was brought to them after being reported in Montgomery County in September.

Another local Republican who would have known about the allegation and investigation is Preble County Recorder Jeanne Creech, who is the state lawmakers’ wife.