Local home health agency starting venture with Ohio State medical center

A Kettering-based home health agency is going to launch an Ohio State-affiliated home health joint venture for central Ohio patients.
Alternate Solutions Health Network, one of the region’s largest home health agencies, said in a statement with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center that the new business venture will become operational by August.
“This partnership brings together a top academic health system and a leading post-acute care provider to serve the growing needs of the patients in our community,” said David Ganzsarto, CEO of Alternate Solutions Health Network.
Alternate, founded in 1999, has joint ventures with health systems representing 80 hospitals across five states.
The new collaboration will be jointly owned by Alternate and OSU Holding Corp., an Ohio State-affiliated entity. The affiliate will have Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s brand.
A multidisciplinary team will treat patients for illnesses, injuries and conditions, including patients recovering from surgery, patients with chronic or acute conditions including cancer, older adults, and patients who require nursing care or rehabilitation services.
“Home health is a critical component to the overall continuum of care and, when done right, leads to better patient outcomes and lower costs,” stated Dr. Hal Paz, CEO of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.