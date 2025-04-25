Local man releasing books on the history of Dayton Hungarians on Saturday

In addition to selling the books at Saturday’s Eastern European Experience, which is being held at at the American Czech-Slovak Club, 922 Valley St. in Dayton, Sakal will be speaking about the book inside the club at 2 p.m. and outside at 2:30 p.m., also on Saturday.

“Dayton Hungarians” was a history preservation project funded through a grant by the Old Troy Pike Community Church, previously the Hungarian Evangelical and Reformed Church of Dayton. The two volumes cover a comprehensive history of the Dayton Hungarian community, spanning from the late 1890s to the present, Sakal said.

The books are a two-volume set featuring stories and histories, along with vintage photographs. Sakal’s books also include maps pinpointing where the West Side Hungarian and North Dayton Hungarian neighborhoods and its three churches, many landmarks and businesses used to be.

Volume one of “Dayton Hungarians: Their Stories, Glories and Folklore” is 548 pages, and Volume two is 300 pages.

Each volume has a section in the middle of eight pages of color photographs.

Other upcoming events Sakal will be at with his new books include:

A World A’Fair on May 2-4 at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia.

A talk and book signing at New and Olde Pages Bookstore on Union Boulevard in Englewood across from Kroger from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10.

A talk about the book at the Milton-Union Library at 560 South Main Street in West Milton - where a lot of the photo scanning was done for the book from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 17.

For anyone purchasing the set of books at the local bookstores or gift shops in near future, the books will cost $75, Sakal said. Mariann Guess, owner of New and Olde Pages Books in Englewood, currently has the sets of books for sale for $75.