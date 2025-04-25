Local man releasing books on the history of Dayton Hungarians on Saturday

Breaking: Huber Heights woman dies after vehicle leaves I-70, crashes into river in Clark County

Photo from volume one of “Dayton Hungarians: Their Stories, Glories and Folklore," written by Mike Sakal, of Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Photo from volume one of “Dayton Hungarians: Their Stories, Glories and Folklore," written by Mike Sakal, of Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
A local author is releasing a new set of books on the history of Hungarians in Dayton, and he will be launching the books Saturday at the Magyar Club of Dayton’s Eastern European Experience.

“The book truly is a treasure of not only Dayton’s Hungarian history - but is a Treasure Trove of Dayton, Ohio’s history that is rarely told or seen, and hopefully will be cherished by not only the few remaining people who lived during the heydays of Dayton’s Hungarian neighborhoods, but also for future generations,” Mike Sakal, of Dayton, said on Facebook about his new book set, “Dayton Hungarians: Their Stories, Glories and Folklore.”

In addition to selling the books at Saturday’s Eastern European Experience, which is being held at at the American Czech-Slovak Club, 922 Valley St. in Dayton, Sakal will be speaking about the book inside the club at 2 p.m. and outside at 2:30 p.m., also on Saturday.

Full cover of volume one of “Dayton Hungarians: Their Stories, Glories and Folklore," written by Mike Sakal, of Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

“Dayton Hungarians” was a history preservation project funded through a grant by the Old Troy Pike Community Church, previously the Hungarian Evangelical and Reformed Church of Dayton. The two volumes cover a comprehensive history of the Dayton Hungarian community, spanning from the late 1890s to the present, Sakal said.

The books are a two-volume set featuring stories and histories, along with vintage photographs. Sakal’s books also include maps pinpointing where the West Side Hungarian and North Dayton Hungarian neighborhoods and its three churches, many landmarks and businesses used to be.

Photo from volume one of “Dayton Hungarians: Their Stories, Glories and Folklore," written by Mike Sakal, of Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Volume one of “Dayton Hungarians: Their Stories, Glories and Folklore” is 548 pages, and Volume two is 300 pages.

Each volume has a section in the middle of eight pages of color photographs.

Other upcoming events Sakal will be at with his new books include:

  • A World A’Fair on May 2-4 at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia.
  • A talk and book signing at New and Olde Pages Bookstore on Union Boulevard in Englewood across from Kroger from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10.
  • A talk about the book at the Milton-Union Library at 560 South Main Street in West Milton - where a lot of the photo scanning was done for the book from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 17.

For anyone purchasing the set of books at the local bookstores or gift shops in near future, the books will cost $75, Sakal said. Mariann Guess, owner of New and Olde Pages Books in Englewood, currently has the sets of books for sale for $75.

