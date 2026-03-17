Local OVI sobriety checkpoint to be conducted St. Patrick’s Day night

This initiative is part of the ongoing effort to reduce impaired driving and enhance roadway safety throughout Montgomery County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the county experienced a total of 12,012 traffic crashes last year, resulting in 54 fatal crashes and 58 fatalities.

Of these, 1,638 crashes involved impaired drivers, accounting for 23 fatal crashes and 26 deaths, representing approximately 40% of all fatal crashes, according to deputies.

“Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic laws and exercise caution, particularly during holiday periods when alcohol consumption typically increases,” the sheriff’s office said.