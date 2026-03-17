Local OVI sobriety checkpoint to be conducted St. Patrick’s Day night

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force, will conduct an OVI sobriety checkpoint in Montgomery County tonight for St. Patrick's Day. CONTRIBUTED

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force, will conduct an OVI sobriety checkpoint in Montgomery County tonight for St. Patrick's Day. CONTRIBUTED
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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force, will conduct an OVI sobriety checkpoint in Montgomery County tonight.

The checkpoint will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the sheriff’s office said they will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving.

This initiative is part of the ongoing effort to reduce impaired driving and enhance roadway safety throughout Montgomery County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the county experienced a total of 12,012 traffic crashes last year, resulting in 54 fatal crashes and 58 fatalities.

Of these, 1,638 crashes involved impaired drivers, accounting for 23 fatal crashes and 26 deaths, representing approximately 40% of all fatal crashes, according to deputies.

“Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic laws and exercise caution, particularly during holiday periods when alcohol consumption typically increases,” the sheriff’s office said.

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About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.