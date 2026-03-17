Local police department debunks Facebook hoax

This does not work and it does not upgrade your system or fix your account.

The department made a post on their Facebook page aiming to sort out what is false and the actual ways you can protect yourself online.

Springboro police warn that before you copy and paste that Facebook privacy message going around to read their message first.

“If you’re seeing a post telling you to copy and paste a message to stop Facebook (Meta) from using your photos or personal information, we want to save you a little time,” the post reads.

Springboro police went on to say the posts are not real.

“Copying and pasting that message does not change Facebook’s policies or your privacy rights.

This post has been making the rounds on social media for years, and every so often it pops back up again."

Here are some things that the department recommends instead:

• Check and update your privacy settings

• Be mindful of what you share publicly

• Pause before sharing posts that urge you to “copy and paste”

Helpful tip: Posts that say things like “Share this before midnight,” “Facebook doesn’t want you to know this,” or “A lawyer said you must post this” are usually a good sign that the information isn’t accurate. No need to copy, paste, or panic. Just keep scrolling.