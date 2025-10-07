Local police department seeing thefts involving push-button vehicles

How can people recognize suspicious activity?

•People kneeling near vehicles, appearing to work under dashboards or tampering near fronts seats.

•Unknown individuals quickly entering and exiting vehicles.

•Vehicles disappearing overnight from lots or driveway’s.

What vehicles have been at risk in the area?

•Dodge Charger

•Dodge Challenger

•Dodge Durango

•Kia Stinger and other models

•Infiniti models

•Some Nissan and Honda sedans

•Chevrolet trucks and Chevrolet Camaro’s

What can people do to minimize risk?

•Secure keys and FOBs by keeping away from windows/doors and using a Faraday pouch or container to block wireless signals.

•Physically protect your vehicle by keeping your vehicle locked, consider using an OBD port lock or tamper cover and consider using steering wheel locks or tire locks.

•Park smart by using a garage and parking near well-lit, busy areas.

•Use tracking and alerts by using some type of GPS or other method and to be aware thieves may try to disable GPS systems.

•Be cautious with access by never handing over your FOBs excepted to trusted individuals and fleet managers should practice key control/OBD access.

•Don’t leave a car running unsupervised.

•Remove valuables such as purses, wallets, electronics, etc. from your vehicle and always keep the vehicle locked.

The police department are collaborating with local businesses, agencies and dealerships to investigate these thefts and are asking people to remain alert, share this information with the community and are encouraged to follow the steps listed.