Local public higher education enrollment steady this year

Miami University saw about a 1% decline in enrollment between fall 2024 and fall 2025, said Alecia Lipton, spokeswoman for the university.

Enrollment went from 22,508 students in fall 2024 to 22,281 students in fall 2025 across all campuses.

“Because prospective student population dynamics are always in flux, the university deploys many enrollment recruitment strategies each year that are specific to the needs of the university, the opportunities and challenges of each recruitment cycle, and the perceived landscape and shape of future enrollment cycles,” Lipton said.

Wright State officials announced this fall’s headcount was 11,924 students across both the Lake Campus in Mercer County and the main campus in Fairborn, up from last fall’s 11,822 students.

Overall, new, undergraduate international student enrollment fell by about 11%, according to Wright State numbers.

Sinclair Community College, one of the largest community colleges in the state, enrolled about 6% more students this year than in previous years, according to the college.

Scott Marshall, a spokesman for the college, said Sinclair introduced 15 new degrees and certificates for the 2024-2025 academic year, including its fifth bachelor’s degree.

The college’s prison education program and the College Credit Plus (CCP) enrollments are also up, which is contributing to the overall headcount, Marshall said. But the biggest drivers are students who are continuing through their degrees along with the college’s Mason campus.

“The considerable growth in enrollment is a testament to Sinclair’s unwavering commitment to providing students with the high-quality education and skills they need to succeed in today’s competitive job market,” said Steve Johnson, president and CEO at Sinclair. “Our students are at the heart of everything we do.”

The Ohio Department of Higher Education tracks each Ohio public higher education’s enrollment each year. The state recently standardized the way schools report their enrollment.

Because of that change, the previous year’s headcount is not exactly comparable to this year’s headcount. However, about 450,000 students are enrolled in a higher education institution in Ohio this year, which is roughly the same as the number of students enrolled last year.

Central State did not respond to a request to comment, but the state lists 2,253 students at the university in preliminary headcount, higher than the previous year.

Clark State enrolled 4,654 students this semester, according to the preliminary headcount. Edison State enrolled even more, listing 4,685 students in the preliminary headcount.

Private universities, such as the University of Dayton, Cedarville University, and Wittenberg University, were not included in the state’s dataset.