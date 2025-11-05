Local races, tax issues results could change as ballots trickle in at local elections boards

There were 1,273 votes cast for repealing the tax while 1,281 were cast against repealing the tax across Montgomery and Warren counties. That’s just an eight-vote difference, within the margin of error that could demand a recount.

Warren County Board of Elections Director Brian Sleeth said the number of votes that would force a recount in that ballot issue is 13.

There are 306 provisional ballots in Warren County, Sleeth said. While not all of those are for Carlisle, the Warren County Board of Elections will need to tabulate all of those votes as well as count any late-arriving absentee ballots before determining the results.

As of Election Day, 50.4% of voters voted against repealing an 1% income tax and 49.6% voted for repealing the tax in final, unofficial results.

Voters approved a 1% income tax in 2003. Citizens led an initiative to repeal the tax this November.

If the income tax is repealed, Carlisle superintendent Bob Fischer said the district will lose approximately $3.7 million in annual revenue based on the five-year forecast.

