Local weekend support group launches for Alzheimer’s caregivers

People who care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and other dementias will soon have a new option for support.
The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is starting its first support group on the weekend to help those caregivers who may work or those who have more availability then.
The new support group will meet through Zoom every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The first session will be Aug. 21.
The support group is open to any caregiver. To register, individuals should contact Dawn Boroff at 937-610-7016. The Zoom meeting link is shared after registering.
“This is new for our chapter but we know caregivers continue to need our support and we want to keep providing new options to meet their needs.” Rebecca Hall, program manager for the Miami Valley Chapter, said.
There are around 220,000 people age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s in Ohio and roughly 442,000 family caregivers.
The Dayton Daily News has previously reported on the need for more support for family caregivers in the region, who often navigate emotional, physical and financial challenges related to taking care of a spouse, parent or other adult in their life.
This is one of three virtual support groups the chapter has. In addition, there are six local in-person support groups for the nine counties the chapter serves. The full list is at alz.org/dayton/helping_you.
Additionally for help and referrals to resources, call the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.