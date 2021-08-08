Local weekend support group launches for Alzheimer’s caregivers

There are around 220,000 people age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s in Ohio and roughly 442,000 family caregivers.

The Dayton Daily News has previously reported on the need for more support for family caregivers in the region, who often navigate emotional, physical and financial challenges related to taking care of a spouse, parent or other adult in their life.

This is one of three virtual support groups the chapter has. In addition, there are six local in-person support groups for the nine counties the chapter serves. The full list is at alz.org/dayton/helping_you.

Additionally for help and referrals to resources, call the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.