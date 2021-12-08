Longtime Northridge High coach dies

A longtime coach at Northridge High School and hall of fame inductee at the school died Dec. 1.
Ken Carpenter was 90.
Carpenter began his 33-year teaching career at Centerville High School, where he was an assistant football coach. The following year, he transferred to Northridge High School in 1956 where he stayed for the next 32 years.
According to his obituary, Carpenter served many roles: he taught history, was a school guidance counselor, was a truant officer, taught driver’s education, and played an essential role in starting the Occupational Work Experience program that focused on keeping high-risk students from dropping out of school.
But closer to his heart, he was a coach. Carpenter coached football at Northridge, was the school’s varsity basketball coach, and brought the track team back from extinction to a championship team. He retired in 1984.
During his induction into the Northridge Hall of Fame, one student athlete said, “I was not much of of an athlete, did not excel, tried my best, and he always made me feel that I was part of the team.”
A 1948 graduate of Osborn Bath High School in Fairborn, Carpenter is survived by his wife, Sharon, and daughter Kendra.
Condolences may be sent via Shaw-Davis funeral home at www.shawdavis.com. Memorial donations may be made to K9s for Warriors or Honor Flight.
