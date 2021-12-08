Longtime Northridge High coach dies

During his induction into the Northridge Hall of Fame, one student athlete said, “I was not much of of an athlete, did not excel, tried my best, and he always made me feel that I was part of the team.”

A 1948 graduate of Osborn Bath High School in Fairborn, Carpenter is survived by his wife, Sharon, and daughter Kendra.

Condolences may be sent via Shaw-Davis funeral home at www.shawdavis.com. Memorial donations may be made to K9s for Warriors or Honor Flight.