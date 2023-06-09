Longtime West Carrollton city manager to retire

A West Carrollton leader is set to step down.
Brad Townsend, who has served as city manager since 2007, will retire at the end of 2023, the city announced today.
Mayor Jeff Sanner said Townsend has brought “very effective fiscal management, a robust economic development vision and a solid sustainable plan for the future growth of West Carrollton.”
“As a council, the working relationship with the city manager is a critical piece of the ability to progress toward the goals and the vision set out by your elected officials,” Sanner said in a release. “We appreciate and respect the relationship and the effort that Brad has given this city and this council for the past 16 years. He certainly has earned his retirement, we are proud of his community stewardship efforts and wish him the best.”
The city said Townsend’s notable accomplishments include the Exit 47 reconfiguration, the clean up of the Fraser Paper location at the corner of Elm and Central streets and the acquisition of nearly 14 acres along East Dixie Drive and the subsequent demolition of the Carrollton Plaza Shopping Center, once home to Roberds Furniture and other retailers.
Townsend said any accomplishments during his 16 years with West Carrollton are “those of the staff and the community,” making them “our” accomplishments and not solely his own.
“My job as a city manager has been to remove roadblocks from the departments so they can do their job and implement council’s vision,” he said in a release.
Townsend previously served in various capacities in his hometown of Mt. Zion, Illinois from 1982 to 1990. He started off at 19 years old as director of Parks and Recreation (1982-1985), then became administrative assistant (1985-1987) and village administrator (1987-1990).
He then worked as assistant city manager for Springboro from 1990 to 1996 and Carlisle city manager from 1996 to 2007.
Townsend lives in West Carrollton with his wife and son. He has three children and four grand children and plans to spend more time with them once he retires.
