Longtime West Carrollton city manager to retire

Townsend said any accomplishments during his 16 years with West Carrollton are “those of the staff and the community,” making them “our” accomplishments and not solely his own.

“My job as a city manager has been to remove roadblocks from the departments so they can do their job and implement council’s vision,” he said in a release.

Townsend previously served in various capacities in his hometown of Mt. Zion, Illinois from 1982 to 1990. He started off at 19 years old as director of Parks and Recreation (1982-1985), then became administrative assistant (1985-1987) and village administrator (1987-1990).

He then worked as assistant city manager for Springboro from 1990 to 1996 and Carlisle city manager from 1996 to 2007.

Townsend lives in West Carrollton with his wife and son. He has three children and four grand children and plans to spend more time with them once he retires.