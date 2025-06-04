Longtime Xenia schools leader Jamie Simpson is new middle school principal

The Xenia Board of Education will officially vote to hire Simpson at their next regular meeting Monday.

“I am so pleased to have Dr. Simpson in this new role, bringing with her a strong commitment to Xenia Community Schools and a deep understanding of our students, staff, and families that made her an ideal candidate,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton. “I look forward to working with her to lead Warner Middle School into a bright future.”

A lifelong Xenia resident, Simpson graduated with the Xenia High School class of 1994. She received her Doctorate of Education from Miami University, and also holds a Master of Education degree from the University of Dayton and a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Wright State University. Simpson has served as assistant principal at Warner Middle School since August 2014, and as a teacher in the district for 12 years prior to that, according to the district.

“I am incredibly excited to begin this next chapter of my career here in Xenia,” said Simpson. “I am committed to ensuring that our students are prepared to thrive in high school and beyond, and I will be proud to lead our WMS team as we continue to innovate and create opportunities for student growth and success.”

Simpson takes the helm of a middle school that recently completed a $44.8 million upgrade, complete with new security features, modern amenities, and classroom and athletic space for 1,500 students.