Looking for Dayton merch? Here’s a list of downtown stores carrying it

Just in time for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is debuting t-shirts highlighting Dayton’s newest landmark. The shirts (available in royal blue, charcoal or white) feature the design of the new Dayton Peace Sign, currently located at RiverScape MetroPark (FACEBOOK PHOTO).
15 minutes ago
As delegates and media arrive for this week’s NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Downtown Dayton Partnership has debuted T-shirts highlighting Dayton’s newest landmark.

The shirts (available in royal blue, charcoal or white) feature the design of the new Dayton Peace Sign, currently located at RiverScape MetroPark.

“The new Dayton Peace Sign — created to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords and our city’s hosting of the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session — stands as a powerful permanent symbol of what we can accomplish when we come together in pursuit of a common goal,“ said Congressman Mike Turner. ”It also serves as a lasting reminder of the shared peace, unity, and security we continue to strive for.”

Those interested in ordering a T-shirt should fill out and submit a form on the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website (downtowndayton.org/peaceshirts).

T-shirts cost $25 plus tax and can be picked up and paid for starting May 27 at the International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St. Stickers will also be available for purchase.

Proceeds will be split between the Dayton Peace Sign Maintenance Fund and the International Peace Museum.

Looking for other Dayton-inspired merch? There are several breweries, coffee shops and restaurants with their own unique apparel.

Here’s a list of other places to shop in downtown Dayton:

Carillon Historical Park Museum Store

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd.

Details: The Carillon Historical Park Museum Store features products that commemorate Dayton’s world-changing history. From apparel, books and historical toys to cards made from their 1930s Print Shop, there’s something for everyone.

For more information, visit daytonhistory.org/visit/shop-dine/museum-store.

Dragons Den

Location: 220 N. Patterson Blvd.

Details: As the Dayton Dragons mark their 25th season, stop by the Dragons Den at Day Air Ballpark to pick up commemorative jerseys, t-shirts, hats, novelties and more.

For more information, visit dragons.milbstore.com.

Flyer Spirit

Location: 1200 Brown St. Suite 145

Details: Know any die-hard UD basketball fans? Stop by the Flyer Spirit store for all things Dayton, red and blue.

For more information, visit shop.udayton.edu/flyer-spirit.

Heart Mercantile

Location: 601 E. Fifth St.

Details: For those that love all things quirky, Heart Mercantile is a boutique filled with clothing, home goods, local/homemade items, jewelry, Dayton-centric gifts and more.

For more information, visit www.heartmercantile.com or the boutiques Facebook or Instagram pages.

Businesses selling Dayton-centric items and may be added added to this list should email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

