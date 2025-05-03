Macy’s store at Dayton Mall to close

The Macy’s property is listed for sale on LoopNet, a website for retail and commercial property sales. The site said the 263,566-square-foot property was valued at little over $1.4 million.

The store was built in 1969.

In December, Macy’s reported that its third-quarter net sales decreased 2.4% to $4.7 billion, following a trend of declining sales for the retail chain.

Investments in Macy’s pilot “First 50″ stores, as well as luxury brands Bloomingdale’s, and Blue Mercury, have boosted sales, according to the company, but those are offset by weak sales in other locations.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” said Tony Spring, chairman and CEO of Macy’s.

The last anchor store at the Dayton Mall is JCPenney. Crossroads Church is now located at the former Elder-Beerman store location.

The closest Macy’s is now at the Kenwood Towne Center near Cincinnati.