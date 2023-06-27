BreakingNews
Mad River schools agree on new raises, union contracts days before deals expire
Local News
By
41 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE — The Mad River Local School District and its two labor unions have agreed on new two-year contracts, records show.

The contracts with the Mad River Education Association (teachers, counselors and other certified staff) and the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local 342 (secretaries, custodians and other classified staff) were part of a series of 3% annual wage increases that included administrators, according to district records.

All included two-year pay hikes and were approved by the Mad River board of education Monday night, officials said.

The two collective bargaining agreements start July 1 and end June 30, 2025, documents show. The deals were finalized just before both existing union contracts were set to expire Friday.

The two unions represent more than 220 teachers and staff in the school district, according to state records.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

