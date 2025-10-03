Mahle to close Ohio plant, company warns

About 141 employees will be affected.

“Business site restructuring,” was the reason given for the closing.

“While this closure is a very difficult step for our company, our priority is to support our employees and minimize the disruption to their lives,” Wilkins wrote. “We value the collaboration with your office and local workforce partners to help ensure that all affected employees have access to the resources and opportunities they need moving forward.”

Mahle Behr has a Webster Street plant in Dayton that in August celebrated a centennial anniversary.

The 1.2 million-square-foot plant is not only one of Dayton’s oldest employers, it is one of the city’s largest manufacturers, with about 936 workers, plant manager Juan Lopez told this newspaper in August.

The Dayton Daily News has asked a company representative whether the Mount Sterling closure affects the Dayton plant in any way.

Mahle took over what had been Keihin’s air conditioning business in Mount Sterling and elsewhere in February 2021. The acquisition included four production sites and one development center, the business said at the time.

Mount Sterling is a village of nearly 2,000 residents located about 59 miles east of Dayton in Madison County.