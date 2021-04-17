X

Male found stabbed after caller reports finding shooting victim in Dayton

By Daniel Susco

Emergency crews responded to the 3200 block of North Main Street in Dayton after a 911 caller reported a shooting, but turned out to be a stabbing.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the caller told dispatchers that there was a male lying in the grass who had been shot.

However, soon after police and medics arrived on scene, crews reported to dispatch that the victim had been stabbed, instead.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

