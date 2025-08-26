Breaking: Fatal Fedex truck crash that killed 1 person Sunday has been ID’d

Man accused in Trotwood rape sentenced after pleading to lesser charge

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Local News
By
51 minutes ago
A man was sentenced to more than a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a Trotwood rape investigation.

What did he plead to?

• Dustin A. Large Sr., 35, pleaded guilty to one count of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• All other charges were dismissed.

• He initially was facing rape, two counts each of kidnapping and abduction, one count of grand theft (motor vehicle) and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Dustin Large Sr.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

What was he sentenced to?

• Large was sentenced to one and a half years in prison, according to court records. He received credit for 504 days of jail time served.

• He could be on post release control for up to two years once he’s released from prison.

What is he accused of?

• Large held a knife to a woman’s throat and raped her in February 2024, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

• Then he allegedly forced her into a vehicle to go to a gas station. The woman was able to escape and Large fled in the vehicle.

• Large and the woman were known to each other.

