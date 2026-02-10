Man accused of breaking 13-year-old boy’s jaw in Dayton gets prison time

Once he’s released from prison, Ball will be on post-release control for 18 months to three years.

In January, Ball pleaded guilty to one count each of felonious assault, endangering children and domestic violence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Ball reportedly broke a teen’s jaw at a Ravenwood Avenue apartment on Nov. 19.

When Dayton police arrived, they found blood on an air mattress and on the wall, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

A witness told officers she saw Ball shove the teen against the wall and put his hand around the boy’s throat, an affidavit read.

Ball then allegedly punched the teen in the face which a closed fist while the boy was pinned to the wall.

The witness said blood was coming from his mouth and nose, according to municipal court documents.

When police found the boy later, the left side of his face was swollen and he couldn’t fully open his mouth due to the pain, an affidavit stated. He also had dried blood on his pants.

The teen was evaluated at Dayton Children’s Hospital. He had a broken jaw, which required surgery, according to municipal court records.