Man accused of breaking into ex’s Dayton house, killing her charged

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Dayton police responded to a shooting reported in the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue.

A neighbor called 911 after two girls, ages 9 and 14, ran to their house, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Jackson reportedly broke into the house before shooting 34-year-old Matyka Brown.

“We believed he entered the home through a window, hid inside the home and then approached our victim and her two daughters upstairs in the house,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

Her daughters heard the gunfire and one turned and witnessed part of the incident, he added.

Jackson was armed with a handgun while he burglarized the home, according to court records.

“During the burglary, Jackson shot Brown in the presence of one of her children, initially injuring Brown,” an affidavit read. “While Brown’s child escaped the residence, Jackson shot Brown again, fatally wounding her.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson also allegedly unplugged the surveillance cameras at the home.

He was previously in a relationship with Brown, but police were not aware of their last known contact.

Johns said Brown’s daughters referred to Jackson as their stepfather.

He also said Jackson was arrested in October for strangling Brown.

Dayton Municipal Court records show Jackson was charged with strangulation and misdemeanor assault, aggravated menacing and domestic violence charges on Oct. 28.

A grand jury declined to indict Jackson and the case was dismissed.

Jackson was on parole at the time of the shooting. In 2020 he was sentenced to five to seven and a half years for an armed robbery at a Dayton pawn shop, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.