Man accused of killing man, woman found bludgeoned with hammer in Dayton

Lowe is accused of killing 64-year-old Cathy Bell and 66-year-old Danny Thomas Bell at a Holly Avenue home.

Lowe had previously been trespassed from the address, according to court records. It is not clear if Lowe knew the Bells.

Dayton police responded to Wayne Avenue near Belmont High School around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday after an RTA driver reported a bloody man was walking around.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Officers found a man, later identified as Lowe, covered in blood, Dayton police Sgt. Rich Taylor said earlier this week.

“Mr. Lowe advised he was OK, but the blood belonged to Cathy Bell,” an affidavit read.

Lowe’s comments led police to a house in the 1400 block of Holly Avenue.

Cathy Bell and Danny Bell were found dead on separate floors of the home, according to court records.

“It was clear both suffered from blunt force trauma,” the affidavit read. “A sledgehammer was located in the bedroom where Ms. Bell was found covered in blood.”

Police interviewed Lowe at the safety building and then arrested him.

Once in jail, Lowe said he heard voices telling him “to do what he did days prior,” according to court records.

Lowe is being held in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday afternoon.

Tuesday Taylor said police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the deaths.