Man accused of sexually abusing 2 children in Dayton

A Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly sexually abused two children younger than 13.
Neal Arthur, 55, was charged with three counts of rape of a person younger than 13 and two counts of gross sexual imposition of a person younger than 13 in Dayton Municipal Court.
His bond was set at $250,000 on Friday.
The investigation began on Sept. 4 after Dayton police responded to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a sexual assault report.
Two children reported they were sexually abused by Neal, according to court records. The children and Neal were known to each other prior to the alleged abuse.
During forensic interviews, the children disclosed Neal engaged in sexual contact with them, according to an affidavit.
The alleged abused took place around Jan. 1, 2023, to Sept. 4.
Police arrested Neal on Sept. 9 and booked him into the Montgomery County. Jail.
