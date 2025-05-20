Man accused of shooting into ex’s car, Huber Heights house pleads guilty

A felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and assault charge were dismissed.

Stinson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He’s accused of ramming his ex’s car on Nov. 20, 2023, while she was driving on Old Troy Pike.

She was turning around to try and get away from him when he rammed her vehicle again, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division records.

He reportedly rammed her vehicle three times. She eventually pulled into a driveway in the 5000 block of Coco Drive.

Stinson then got out of his vehicle and shot at her vehicle at least three times, according to an affidavit. One of the rounds went into his ex’s mother’s home.

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.