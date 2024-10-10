Man accused of stabbing co-worker in Huber Heights indicted

Harding-Eldridge is accused of stabbing his co-worker during an argument on Sept. 29 while working at 6076 Chambersburg Road.

“Harding-Eldridge pulled out a knife from his back pants pocket and charged at (the co-worker), stabbing (him) one time in his abdomen area,” read Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division documents.

He then fled.

“A 26-year-old male was injured during this incident, but he was alert and talking to officers at the scene,” Huber Heights police Sgt. Josh Fosnight said.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he required immediate surgery, according to municipal court records.

Harding-Eldridge was arrested without incident on Oct. 1.

He is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.