Man accused of stabbing man who said he was being disrespectful to his mother

Hawes was dropped off at a different hospital with a cut on his hand, Bauer said. He was treated before being taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

According to an affidavit from the Dayton Municipal Court, the stabbing started as an argument between Hawes and his mother at the older man’s house.

The older man said that Hawes was being disrespectful to his mother, so he got upset. Hawes reportedly said he was arguing with his mother and the older man took it the wrong way, the affidavit said.

The older man said Hawes pulled out a knife and threatened him, leading to a fight before Hawes and his mother fled the scene.

According to court documents, the older man was left with a deep cut on his chest and left forearm. Meanwhile, Hawes said that he cut his finger when a knife in a holster on his hip fell off during the fight and he tried to pick it up.

Hawes is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be in court on May 25.