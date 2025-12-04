Man accused of stabbing person 30 times, stealing Middletown cruiser arrested in Kentucky

Around 3:50 a.m., the Middletown Division of Police and Middletown Division of Fire responded to a stabbing in the 4400 block of Bonita Drive.

The victim was transported to Atrium Medical Center and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The suspect fled on foot. While a police K9 was trying to track him, the man got into a locked Middletown police cruiser through the window and stole the vehicle, according to police.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for the area. The cruiser was found in Independence, Kentucky, and the man was arrested without incident.

Charges and extradition to Middletown are pending.

Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Connor Kirby at 513-425-7736.