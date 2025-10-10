Man arrested after Springboro chase ends in crash in Miami Twp.

He’s being held on preliminary failure to comply with the order of signal or a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business and breaking and entering charges.

Around 5:38 a.m. Friday a Springboro officer saw vehicles going at a high rate of speed from Mottaret Way, according to a press release.

The officer noticed multiple traffic violations and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Both vehicles reportedly fled, leading to a chase. One of them, a Dodge Charger, appeared to be stolen, according to police.

The Charger crashed near the Austin Boulevard and Ohio 741 intersection in Miami Twp.

The man exited the Charger and attempted to run away but was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.