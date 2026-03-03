Man charged after argument ends with 2 shot at Dayton apartment

A man sustained life-threatening injuries and a woman had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, according to court records.

Around 9 p.m. on Feb. 24, Worthy reportedly entered an apartment in the 700 block of Summit Square Drive unannounced.

He asked a woman living there about some food that was left at the apartment, according to court records. A man then entered the apartment, and him and Worthy allegedly started arguing.

The man pushed Worthy out of the apartment and Worthy pulled out a handgun and shot at the unit, an affidavit stated.

The man was shot multiple times and the woman was shot once in the leg, according to court records. Medics transported both to Miami Valley Hospital.

Worthy allegedly fled on foot before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Investigators found multiple 9mm casings outside the apartment, according to court records.

“Police located a handgun inside of the apartment that appeared to have malfunctioned, indicating it had been fired,” an affidavit read. “They also located a large amount of blood inside the apartment.”

Officers contacted Worthy’s family about his whereabouts on Feb. 25, court documents stated. The next day, he went to the Dayton Safety Building for an interview.

He admitted to throwing the handgun in a body of water near Gettysburg Avenue, according to an affidavit. Worthy was booked into the Montgomery Jail following the interview.

His bond was set at $500,000 on Monday.