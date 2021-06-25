Dayton man facing murder charges in shooting earlier this week

“The citizens relayed that the armed individual took the unarmed person he was confronting into the alley east of Lexington Avenue and that several shots were heard,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said Wednesday evening. “Dayton police officers responded quickly to the scene and were able to locate an adult male suspect who ran from officers, dropping a handgun as he fled.”

After a brief foot chase, officers were able to detain Tunstall, according to court records.

Burch was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a vacant property, Hall said. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of injuries.

Multiple people called 911 regarding the shooting and reported hearing 10 to 12 rounds fired.

One caller said a man exited a blue pickup truck and went over to another man in the parking lot of the BP gas station and said “let’s go,” according to dispatch records.